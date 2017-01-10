Valdosta Police warn residents about scam calls - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta Police warn residents about scam calls

By WALB News Team
Law enforcement is warning Valdsota residents about a scam caller pretending to be with Georgia Power. (Source: WALB) Law enforcement is warning Valdsota residents about a scam caller pretending to be with Georgia Power. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta Police Department has a warning for Lowndes County residents. 

They said that an unknown person has been calling random residents, claiming to be from Georgia Power. 

The caller then tells the resident that they are behind on their payments and demands their debit or credit card information, or their electricity will be disconnected. 

Some said the caller has called from an "844" area code. 

Police said that if you receive a similar call, do not give out any financial information and contact your local utility provider to confirm your billing information.

