Albany funeral home hosted a cook out for storm victims

A funeral home in Albany hosted a BBQ for folks in the community affected by the storm.

JL Litman's Funeral started grilling around noon.

They had hotdogs and hamburgers.

It seemed to be a big hit and funeral home employees said they were happy to help.

"Well its our need to give back to the community in this time they are going through," said Kenterrious Mims, funeral home attendant.

Over the past several days, volunteers with the funeral home have given out over 700 meals.

