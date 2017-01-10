King Day celebration postponed after severe storm

The delay is in response to the high number of people that were displaced by the storm. (Source: WALB)

The delay is in response to the high number of people that were displaced by the storm.

Ken Hodges, the event co-chair said that there are still people living in the Civic Center and organizers don't wish to divert any resources away from victims of the disaster.

This year's theme, Embracing the Dream by Living with Purpose, will feature keynote speaker Congressman Sanford Bishop.

The celebration has been postponed to some time in February, although a date has yet to be announced.

