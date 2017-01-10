King Day celebration postponed after severe storm

Every year, thousands of Marine recruits head off to bootcamp to serve our country. WALB News 10's Re-Essa Buckels took a four-day trip to get a behind the scenes look at the intense training recruits experience at the Marine Recruiting Depot on Parris Island, South Carolina.More >>
Every year, thousands of Marine recruits head off to bootcamp to serve our country. WALB News 10's Re-Essa Buckels took a four-day trip to get a behind the scenes look at the intense training recruits experience at the Marine Recruiting Depot on Parris Island, South Carolina.More >>
The agents raided this home in the 500 block of 9th Avenue Thursday, after a long investigation. Agents said they have received numerous complaints about drug sales there.More >>
The agents raided this home in the 500 block of 9th Avenue Thursday, after a long investigation. Agents said they have received numerous complaints about drug sales there.More >>
Some senior citizens in Albany spent the evening snacking on some Easter candy, thanks to an event put on by the city. It was the first ever Senior Citizens' Easter Egg Hunt and Bingo Brunch Extravaganza at the Albany Civic Center.More >>
Some senior citizens in Albany spent the evening snacking on some Easter candy, thanks to an event put on by the city. It was the first ever Senior Citizens' Easter Egg Hunt and Bingo Brunch Extravaganza at the Albany Civic Center.More >>
Employees with the city of Moultrie are working to lose weight. They are almost done with their 12 week weight loss challenge. Collectively they have lost more than 800 pounds.More >>
Employees with the city of Moultrie are working to lose weight. They are almost done with their 12 week weight loss challenge. Collectively they have lost more than 800 pounds.More >>
As the cost of solar energy systems has gone down in recent years.. installations have gone up. That's why leaders in Thomas County have put in place a new solar ordinance.More >>
As the cost of solar energy systems has gone down in recent years.. installations have gone up. That's why leaders in Thomas County have put in place a new solar ordinance.More >>