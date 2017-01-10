Public urged to avoid some Albany water systems

The agents raided this home in the 500 block of 9th Avenue Thursday, after a long investigation. Agents said they have received numerous complaints about drug sales there.More >>
Some senior citizens in Albany spent the evening snacking on some Easter candy, thanks to an event put on by the city. It was the first ever Senior Citizens' Easter Egg Hunt and Bingo Brunch Extravaganza at the Albany Civic Center.More >>
Employees with the city of Moultrie are working to lose weight. They are almost done with their 12 week weight loss challenge. Collectively they have lost more than 800 pounds.More >>
As the cost of solar energy systems has gone down in recent years.. installations have gone up. That's why leaders in Thomas County have put in place a new solar ordinance.More >>
The biggest peanut shelling plant in the world is growing even larger. Premium Peanut was created just one year ago in Coffee County. The company shells and ships to various places world-wide. Now the company is adding a $14 million peanut-oil facility to the plant.More >>
