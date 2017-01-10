Public urged to avoid some Albany water systems

City officials are urging people to avoid contact with the water in the city canal system, storm water ponds and the Georgia Power Dam Reservoir near Turner Field.

According to the city of Albany, numerous pump stations have been without power, which could potentially result in raw sewage overflows into nearby waterways.

Officials are advising the public to avoid all of those areas until further notice.

The city's drinking water is fine, thanks to the numerous back-ups built into the city's pumping stations that never lost pressure during the storm.

It has nothing to do with your drinking water whatsoever. This was a sanitary sewer event," said Phil Roberson, Assistant City Manager.

Albany's drinking water is sampled everyday, 7 days a week, and the results are sent to the EPA.

For more information on the pump stations, contact the Sewer Systems Superintendent Jeffery Hughes at (229) 883-8998.

