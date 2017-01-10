TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slowed on US 41 in Tifton due to railroad work

The Tifton Police Department said that crews are working to repave railroad tracks in Tifton and traffic has slowed on US 41.

Officials said that crews are out working at the railroad crossing on 2nd Street.

A WALB viewer called to tell us that traffic is backed on US 41 around 2nd Street, 8th Street and near the ABAC exit.

Drivers should try to find an alternate route until crews are finished working.

