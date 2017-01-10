Banking on the Albany Community Food Drive

15 South Georgia banks and credit unions have teamed up to host a food drive. (Source: WALB)

There will be 40 boxes out to collect food at various locations including area banks and credit unions. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia financers are now banking on the community to help restock empty shelves at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Since Saturday, the Food Bank has taken 600 hot meals a day to Red Cross Shelters.

Food collected will help folks in the Albany community.

"This is a way for us to let them know that we care about them," said Pam Simmons, CEO SB&T in Albany, "They have not been forgotten. So, these 15 banks and credit unions have come together in a unified effort to show our friends and family that we care."

Donations will be taken until the end of January.

