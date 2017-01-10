Banking on the Albany Community Food Drive - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Banking on the Albany Community Food Drive

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
There will be 40 boxes out to collect food at various locations including area banks and credit unions. (Source: WALB) There will be 40 boxes out to collect food at various locations including area banks and credit unions. (Source: WALB)
15 South Georgia banks and credit unions have teamed up to host a food drive. (Source: WALB) 15 South Georgia banks and credit unions have teamed up to host a food drive. (Source: WALB)
Pam Simmons, CEO SB&T in Albany Pam Simmons, CEO SB&T in Albany
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia financers are now banking on the community to help restock empty shelves at Second Harvest Food Bank. 

15 South Georgia banks and credit unions have teamed up to host a food drive. 

Since Saturday, the Food Bank has taken 600 hot meals a day to Red Cross Shelters.  

Food collected will help folks in the Albany community. 

"This is a way for us to let them know that we care about them," said Pam Simmons, CEO SB&T in Albany, "They have not been forgotten. So, these 15 banks and credit unions have come together in a unified effort to show our friends and family that we care."

There will be 40 boxes out to collect food at various locations including area banks and credit unions.

Donations will be taken until the end of January. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

