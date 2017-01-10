Homeowners encouraged to hire debris removal contractors wisely

While thousands of homeowners rush to find workers who will offer to help remove storm debris and cut down fallen trees, it is important you hire workers wisely and not quickly.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce sent out a list of ways to protect yourself as a consumer.

You must check to see if the contractor is licensed.

You can check with the Georgia Secretary of State.

Ask the contractor for client references.

You can check with the Better Business Bureau.

And never pay for the work up front.

Homeowner Lee Brown has taken to social media to remind fellow neighbors about phony contractors or companies that target storm victims.

"It's just a vulnerable time for everyone," she said. "And we as a community need to protect each other. And when we see something that is questionable, we need to say, 'Hey, let's point this out.' We need to put a big spotlight on this situation."

If you have any concerns, contact your insurance agent to see if they have any references for contractors.

