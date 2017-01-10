You have storm damage. Now what?

Residents continue to clean up the damage from last week's storms, and for many folks with damage, dealing with insurance companies can feel overwhelming.

So we're going to break it down for you.

We spoke with President of Fleming & Riles Insurance Company Clint Ivy about what you should and should not do.

If you have storm damage, the first thing you need to do is document that damage by taking pictures.

Keep those pictures to show your insurance agent.

Then, you need to call your insurance agent.

Explain your damage and schedule someone to come out to your property to assess the damage.

Then, get estimates from contractors to see how much repairs will cost.

Make sure to run those numbers by your insurance agent to make sure you're getting a fair price.

Ivy said while folks are in a rush to get damage repaired, it's important you take all the necessary steps first.

"It's hard to say, 'Slow down, and take it methodically,' because they just want everything back the way it was," said Ivy. "But they really just need to take a deep breath, and follow steps, and make sure we don't do any more damage to them or what it's going to cost than it could."

Ivy said if you are dining out or paying or a hotel due to storm damage affecting your home, keep all of your receipts to see if your insurance company can reimburse you depending on your coverage plan.

Ivy said to never pay for services up front.

