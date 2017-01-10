Officials release updated damage estimate for insured losses - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials release updated damage estimate for insured losses

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Officials have released the estimated cost of insured losses across the state.
(WALB) -

The Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has released an update to the estimated cost of insured losses within the state.

Since severe weather hit Georgia on Monday, January 2, more than 4,000 insurance claims have been generated.

According to officials, there was approximately $30 million in damage across the state in insured losses, which includes insured homes and vehicles.

“That figure will rise as new claims are filed,” Hudgens said. “Keep in mind that we’re only talking about losses covered by insurance. The damage to infrastructure, government and uncovered commercial properties was quite extensive.”

Anyone who needs help filing a claim or is having difficulties reaching their insurance company can call the Consumer Services Hotline at (404) 656-2070 or 1-800-656-2298. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Property owners with damaged property should take the following steps to begin the claims-filing process:

  • Contact your insurance agent immediately if you have had damage to either your house or car; do not delay. Your agent should provide you with claims forms and arrange for an insurance adjuster to visit your property or look at your automobile.
  • Secure your property. For example, if your roof was damaged or blown off, or a tree has punctured the roof, cover the affected area with a tarp or plywood to protect your property from further damage. Keep receipts of materials used for repairs; your insurance company will reimburse you for repair costs.

