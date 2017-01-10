APD investigating several burglaries in storm affected areas

The back door was kicked in, glass broken was broken, and all the tools were missing. (Source: WALB)

Victims of the storms that tore through Albany are now becoming victims of crime.

Albany police are investigating 9 burglaries in storm affected areas.

Imagine walking into your home after being a victim of the storms that ripped through the area and finding, well, nothing.

"This entire room was tools, chainsaws, additional light fixtures," said property owner Amanda Wiley as she looked around an empty room, "Anything that wasn't bolted down walked off."

Amanda Wiley was renovating a property on Edgewood Lane for another family. She said her contractors received an unexpected surprise when they arrived to work on Sunday.

"He came up here yesterday afternoon to pick up tools and this is what he found," said Wiley.

The back door was kicked in, glass broken was broken, and all the tools were missing.

"For somebody just to come kick a door in to steal their stuff, it's just sad," Wiley exclaimed.

Wiley said the contractors had been using the tools to help clean up the area for free.

But they aren't the only storm victims that returned to an empty home.

"You're a victim twice. You're a victim because you can't stay in your home. Then when you can get in your home the things you've worked hard for are gone," said Sgt. Graham Stacy with the Albany Police Department.

Albany Police say they have worked 9 burglaries in storm affected areas.

And, with many volunteers offering help to those impacted by the severe weather, storm victims need to accept help with caution.

"Best you can, secure your valuables in a storage unit or another secure location. Sometimes the people that come to help you may be the ones that come to get from you," said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

Persley said that it is great to accept the necessary help during this time, but warns homeowners to be aware about who is coming onto your property.

There best piece of advice? Know your neighbors.

"The eyes we have on the streets are better than ours because you know who is and isn't supposed to be in your neighborhood," explained Sgt. Stacy.

"If y'all hear of anything let me know," Wiley said to a neighbor.

Albany Police officials said they have 6 additional agencies assisting them.

There are roughly 125 law enforcement officers during a 24-hour period on the streets helping keep Albany secure during this state of emergency.

Officers said they are patrolling neighborhoods affected by the storms around the clock.

