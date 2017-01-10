Continued power outages could be big vs. small company issue - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Continued power outages could be big vs. small company issue

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Many homes are still out of power and there's no set timetable on when that will change.

Legislators say it could be a big company versus small company issue.

State Senator Freddie Powell Sims said Monday several people are asking her why a more affluent area of Dougherty County like Doublegate got its power turned back on so quickly compared to other areas.

Local lawmakers said because of its size and the fact that Georgia Power owns the area near Doublegate, it was able to come in and get its residents' power back up and running quickly.

However, Albany Utilities is a much smaller power company.

So, MEAG, Georgia's joint action agency for public power systems, has come in to work on the power for the City of Albany.

With fewer resources and more devastation in its coverage area, MEAG and Albany Utilities have the huge task of rebuilding electrical grids that were essentially wiped out during the storm.

"It's not like just putting up a pole here, picking up a line there. There is so much devastation that it's going to take a while to get the electrical power lines back in operation," said Sen. Sims.

We are told that for 500 to 600 of those houses still without power, it could be another five days or maybe longer before power is restored.

