Officials work to confirm business and economy impact from storm

With so many homes and businesses still without power more than one week after the storm, state and local leaders are working to find out how much this storm will impact Albany's economy.

EMA Director Ron Rowe said Tuesday his team is still compiling data to figure out how many businesses are impacted, but they are expected to release that information once it becomes available.

Rowe said Monday that the city and county costs alone, not including private residential and commercial losses, is already at $16 million and climbing.

Meanwhile, Representative Winfred Dukes said Monday that he hopes the city will be able to rebound within the State of Emergency declaration given by Governor Nathan Deal.

He said not only does the storm displace citizens, but it also makes it extremely difficult for trade to continue and the economy to not take a hit.

Legislators said they are working with state entities to get Albany back on its feet.

"We are in constant contact with their offices, with their representatives to see if we can make sure the city of Albany and the Southwest Georgia community receives the state resources they need in order to get our citizens and our communities back to operating properly," said Rep. Dukes.

Dougherty County's Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that GEMA officials recognized that the damage in Dougherty County is far beyond local and state resources.

