Albany business center offers free space to displaced businesses

Unfurnished spaces are available for more up to 6 months. (Source: WALB)

Virtual spaces are available at no charge to displaced businesses. (Source: WALB)

A business center in Albany is helping small businesses get back on their feet after last week's storm.

The Microbusiness Enterprise Center is leasing out its virtual lounges at no charge to affected businesses. The center has partnered with the city to waive the fees for the first 30 days.

Each lounge comes furnished and includes WIFI and basic utilities.

The center says this is a way to help businesses continue without interruption.

"A lot of times when businesses are put out by storms, it not only affects them professionally, but it affects them personally. And that can be real damaging to those people who don't have a way of making income and conducting business during a storm," said Tonita McKnight, Incubator Services Coordinator.

Discounted rates are available for businesses needing office space for longer than 6 months. Interested business owners will need to fill out an application. More information is available by calling 229-420-4600.

