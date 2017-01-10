Albany business center offers free space to displaced businesses - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany business center offers free space to displaced businesses

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Microbusiness Enterprise Center (Source: WALB) Microbusiness Enterprise Center (Source: WALB)
Virtual spaces are available at no charge to displaced businesses. (Source: WALB) Virtual spaces are available at no charge to displaced businesses. (Source: WALB)
Tonita McKnight (Source: WALB) Tonita McKnight (Source: WALB)
Unfurnished spaces are available for more up to 6 months. (Source: WALB) Unfurnished spaces are available for more up to 6 months. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A business center in Albany is helping small businesses get back on their feet after last week's storm.

The Microbusiness Enterprise Center is leasing out its virtual lounges at no charge to affected businesses. The center has partnered with the city to waive the fees for the first 30 days.

Each lounge comes furnished and includes WIFI and basic utilities.

The center says this is a way to help businesses continue without interruption. 

"A lot of times when businesses are put out by storms, it not only affects them professionally, but it affects them personally. And that can be real damaging to those people who don't have a way of making income and conducting business during a storm," said Tonita McKnight, Incubator Services Coordinator.

Discounted rates are available for businesses needing office space for longer than 6 months. Interested business owners will need to fill out an application. More information is available by calling 229-420-4600.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Strawberry season is here

    Strawberry season is here

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-04-13 20:27:41 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Folks in Moultrie will be able to enjoy fresh strawberries a little bit longer this year. Farmers at Ochlocknee Ridge Farms said the season is normally 12 weeks. 

    More >>

    Folks in Moultrie will be able to enjoy fresh strawberries a little bit longer this year. Farmers at Ochlocknee Ridge Farms said the season is normally 12 weeks. 

    More >>

  • Downtown shops get ready for spring fling festival

    Downtown shops get ready for spring fling festival

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-04-13 20:25:34 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Downtown shops and restaurants are getting ready for the spring fling festival that starts tomorrow. Main Street department staff said that the festival brings in about 7,000 people each year. 

    More >>

    Downtown shops and restaurants are getting ready for the spring fling festival that starts tomorrow. Main Street department staff said that the festival brings in about 7,000 people each year. 

    More >>

  • Colquitt Regional receives 'A' hospital score

    Colquitt Regional receives 'A' hospital score

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-04-13 20:23:18 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Colquitt Regional employees are celebrating this week after receiving an A score for Hospital Safety. 

    More >>

    Colquitt Regional employees are celebrating this week after receiving an A score for Hospital Safety. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly