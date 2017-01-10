Anheuser-Busch delivers 50,000 cans of water to Albany

A truckload of canned drinking water was delivered to Albany Monday in response to a request from the Red Cross. (Source: WALB)

A truckload of canned drinking water was delivered to Albany Monday in response to a request from the Red Cross.

The 50,000 cans were shipped from the Cartersville Brewery.

The company regularly pauses beer production to prepare the canned drinking water, so they can be ready in times of need.

In 2016, Anheuser-Busch donated and shipped well over 1 million cans of water to support communities hit by disasters including the California bushfires, the Louisiana floods and Hurricane Matthew.

“Throughout the year we periodically pause beer production at our brewery to can drinking water so we are ready to help out our neighbors in times of disaster. We are humbled to provide this water to those in need. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help right now," said Cartersville Brewmaster Sarah Schilling.

The cans will be distributed to those who need them in the community.

