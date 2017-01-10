Dougherty Co. Emergency Response team meets with city commission

Dougherty County's Emergency Response team standing together. L-R Gary Rice (GEMA/FEMA Consultant, Phoebe Employee), Chief Persley, Ron Rowe, Phil Roberson, Jimmy Norman (Dir. Of Utility Ops), John Giles (President of ECG). (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County Emergency Response team answered questions from city commissioners for over an hour Tuesday morning.

Phil Roberson, the Assistant City Manager, says the damage was "worse than we thought" in the hours following the storm and tornadoes.

The destruction done to the city's power substations and utilities was "up there with the worst storms" including Hurricane Katrina, one official told commissioners.

EMA officials are working in concert with city and county leaders to prepare for Wednesday's FEMA visit.

Six disaster response teams will tour eight Southwest Georgia counties, all under a state of emergency declaration from Governor Nathan Deal.

The EMA Director, Ron Rowe, says he does not think the region will have a problem meeting the $14 million dollar threshold of uninsured damage costs required to get federal help.

