DAY 8: Where we are over a week after the storms

It's been over a week since the devastating storm tore through SWGA, and the recovery efforts are continuing.

Governor Nathan Deal extended the State of Emergency in the counties affected by the storm and is expected to tour areas impact by the storm on Tuesday.

After touring several of the hardest hit areas in Albany, Governor Nathan Deal called the damage devastating, and announced he has requested federal disaster assistance.

Deal said he was encouraged to see a lot of utility crews working on restoring power to home, saying that was the most important task right now in the recovery.

He also announced he has signed a request for a federal declaration of emergency, and has been in touch with Georgia's Senators and Congressmen to have them push for that federal assistance.

"We're hopeful that they will be able to encourage federal authority to move quickly and have that federal assistance, and make it available and make it available as soon as possible," said Deal.

Here's what you need to know a week after the storm:

City/Red Cross Shelter Albany Civic Center (125), 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany. 229-483-6226

Assistance In order for the city and county to qualify for federal assistance, uninsured and underinsured damages must be documented. FEMA officials will be in the area on Wednesday to assess the damage. Six federal teams will be visiting all eight South Georgia counties under the state of emergency. The community's help is needed to capture the full scope of structural and/or personal property damages in the area. You can complete the online survey to report property damage for commercial and/or residential properties by clicking here or call the Emergency Operations Center for more information at 229-483-6229. (Sheds and automobiles are items excluded from coverage.) City officials say the survey is very important and poses a major impact on whether or not the SWGA area will qualify for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If the total uninsured damages reach a threshold of $14 million dollars, then the area may qualify for FEMA funding. The man leading the data collection in Dougherty County, Gary Price, is a veteran working disasters across the country from Hurricane Katrina to wildfires in California. Price says it is critically important for people with damage to report it before FEMA's visit. The Red Cross will open a casework center for families with emergency needs because of storm damage to their homes. 500 Pine Avenue, open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 229-436-4845 to make an appointment.

School Updates DCSS schools will be out until January 17th. The board room is being opened up in the administrative building downtown so families can fill out route relocation forms with their temporary address. You can do this Wednesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.



The City of Albany published a video of the clean up efforts. You can watch it below.

The city is operating a non-emergency help desk at 229-483-6226, 483-6227, and 483-6228.

The Red Cross assistance numbers are 229-891-7325 and 436-4845.

More helpful information about the road closures and power updates can be found here.

First responders are asking people to refrain from putting out their own cones to barricade the roads. EMA officials will deploy them as necessary.

They also ask residents to refrain from putting trash in the debris piles as it makes it more difficult for the city to pick clean them up.

Albany city officials have been working hard to get power back up and running in areas around the community.

The most up to date outage map is below.

Albany outage map:

