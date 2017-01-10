ASU sweeps pair of thrillers over CAU

ALBANY STATE 77, CLARK ATLANTA 75 (Men)

Khaliq Hughes scored with nine seconds to play, giving the Golden Rams a 77-75 win over Clark Atlanta Monday in Albany.

Hughes scored 16, while Michael Green led the way with 21 points.

ASU trailed by seven at half, but had 17 second chance points to battle back into the ball game.

With the win, Albany State improves to 8-8 and 4-3 in the SIAC.

ALBANY STATE 70, CLARK ATLANTA 69 (Women)

The Lady Rams rallied to snap their eight-game losing streak Monday night, beating Clark Atlanta 70-69 on a game-winning shot with 11 seconds to play.

Kayla Green hit a layup to give the Lady Rams the lead. Clark Atlanta was unable to get a shot off in the final seconds to seal the win for ASU.

It looked like Clark was going to roll in this one. The Lady Panthers led 31-14 after one quarter, but were held to just seven points in the second.

The win pushes Albany State to 2-13 overall, and 2-4 in the SIAC.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.