Canes earn home sweep of Flagler

GA SOUTHWESTERN 85, FLAGLER 63 (Women)
The GSW women bounced back from a tough loss on Friday by beating down a short-handed Flagler team Monday.
Chanice Whitton was one rebound shy of a double double to lead the Canes. She finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Canes got 43 points from their bench in the win. GSW improves to 9-3 overall, and 4-1 in the Peach Belt Conference.
GA SOUTHWESTERN 84, FLAGLER 74 (Men)
Tevin Wise scored a game-high 23 points, while Brandon Price added 19 in a 84-74 win that snaps a three-game losing streak.
The Canes led by as many as 18 in the second half, and outrebounded the Saints 37-25 in the win.
GSW improves to 4-8 overall, and 2-3 in PBC play.
Both Hurricane teams travel to Montevallo Wednesday evening.
