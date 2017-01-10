Packers, Trojans to play in '17 Corky Kell

The Colquitt County Packers and Lee County Trojans will both open their 2017 football seasons at the Corky Kell Classic this August.

The Trojans will take on Mary Persons at Mercer's Five Star Stadium on Thursday, August 17. It will be Lee County's second straight appearance in the Corky Kell Classic.

Colquitt County has become a Corky Kell staple. The Packers will play Norcross on Saturday, August 19 in a location still to be determined. Corky Kell officials hope to play Friday and Saturday's games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If that isn't possible though, the games will be played at an alternate venue.

CORKY KELL CLASSIC 2017 SCHEDULE:

Thursday, August 17 (Macon)

Lee Co. vs. Mary Persons

Jones Co. vs. Houston Co.

Friday, August 18 (Site TBD)

Roswell vs. South Forsyth

Buford vs. Hillgrove

Saturday, August 19 (Site TBD)

Kell vs. Tucker

Brookwood vs. Archer

Norcross vs. Colquitt Co.

Mill Creek vs. McEachern

North Gwinnett vs. Walton

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.