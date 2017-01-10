Clemson wins College Football Championship - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Clemson wins College Football Championship

TAMPA, FL (WALB) -

Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 in the College Football Playoff Championship.

The Tigers scored a late touchdown to take the lead in route to capturing its first National Championship since 1981.

