Blazers split at Shorter

VALDOSTA STATE 93, SHORTER 76 (Men)

The Blazers didn't need much more than Jeremiah Hill and Damian Young Monday in Rome.

The VSU duo combined for 76, as much as the entire Hawks team, in the 93-76 Blazer win.

Young scored 34, while Hill netted 33 in the team's fourth win in five games. VSU improves to 10-3 overall, and 5-2 in the Gulf South Conference.

SHORTER 70, VALDOSTA STATE 63 (Women)

VSU's four-game conference win streak came to an end Monday, as Shorter handed the Lady Blazers a 70-63 loss.

Kenya Samone' Dixon had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Blazers, who fall to 8-5 overall, and 5-2 in GSC play.

Both Blazer teams are back in action Thursday at West Georgia.

