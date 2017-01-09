Shelters still offering help to storm victims

Some shelters are beginning to close after a its been a week since strong storms ripped through Southwest Georgia.

With temperatures still frigid, a single red cross shelter will be where those without power are invited to stay for the night.

"As of today, we've been able to consolidate two shelters into one and we are now housing everybody at the Civic Center," Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker said.

Those from the shelter at the Avalon United Methodist Church will have to relocate to the Civic Center.

Monday, Red Cross officials says around 110 people are staying at the shelter.

But some are still utilizing good Samaritan shelters. While many were only open for the weekend, New Seasons Church at 2804 Phillips Drive in Albany plans on serving breakfast lunch and dinner until there is no longer a need.

"We need resources and we can do it better together than we can do by ourselves," Senior Pastor Marcus Glass said. "Instead of operating as an individual church, a lot of the things you'll see, the food, the water, the supplies, the building, all of these things have been given by other churches in the city."

The group has teamed up with many others in the faith community to provide a place to relax, eat, sleep and deliver meals to those in-need.

They will serve breakfast and lunch between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It's something Glass hopes sticks around long after debris makes its way to the landfill.

"If we can do this in a storm, how great would it be if we did it all year long," Glass said. "If we coordinate our efforts, I believe there is a lot of things we can do to eradicate, if we all continue this effort."

An effort Glass says is both eye-opening and heart-warming.

You can contact the organization for assistance or to volunteer by stopping by or calling 229-809-2289.

