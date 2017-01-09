Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany reopen

The organization was affected by the storm (Source:WALB)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany will be opening its doors to members who have had school cancelled.

The Jane Wilson Unit on Holloway Avenue will begin to accept students again Tuesday.

Other locations will open as safety inspections are completed.

CEO Marvin Laster said many of the people the clubs serve were affected by the storms.

"We were out in the communities, especially those close to our Jefferson Street Unit, which was hit," Laster said. "We're making sure those young people were fed every day. We were working on a few of the streets passing out lunches, not only to our kids, but to the entire community."

Several Boys and Girls club locations were damaged or without power last week.

