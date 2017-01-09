DCSS board members begin new terms

The ceremony took place Monday (Source:WALB)

Some returning and newly-elected school board members were sworn in to serve new terms during a regular meeting Monday.

Velvet Riggins, Geraldine West Hudley, Robert Youngblood and James Bush repeated an oath led by judge Nancy Stephenson.

Riggins was re-elected as Board Chairman, while Youngblood will continue to serve as Vice Board Chairman.

Dougherty County School System Superintendent David Mosley has also announced he will step down at the end of the school year.

