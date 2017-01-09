DCSS works to reroute buses for displaced students

School board members are asking those who have been displaced by the storm to come to the school administrative building in downtown to fill out route relocation forms. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the DCSS are working to reroute buses to help students who were displaced by Monday's storms. (Source: WALB)

Transportation is one of the biggest hurdles Dougherty County School leaders said they are facing to get classes back underway on January 17.

Residents can do that on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"For those students who are in areas where there is still debris on the side of the roads, we want the public to be aware of those students as well. They might dart out in front of the traffic or whatever the case may be. The drivers might not see them," said Transportation Director Kenneth Williams.

Officials said that Albany High and Sherwood Acres Elementary are now the only schools without power.

The administrative building is located at 200 Pine Avenue in Albany.

For more information, contact the route supervisor at (229) 431-1265.

