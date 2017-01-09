East Albany family thanks volunteers for leading storm cleanup

Storm victims like Thomas say volunteers reacted quickly to help. (Source: WALB)

An East Albany family is happy their home is no longer covered in storm debris thanks to a few good Samaritans. (Source: WALB)

From sun up to sunset, tree service workers were cranking up chainsaws in storm-battered communities.

But it's not just professionals manning this heavy duty equipment but everyday citizens that led cleanup efforts.

"I was just totally surprised because I come out on the porch and they were out there and I just asked them to help me," said Anthony Thomas.

With a wheeled walker in his left hand, there was no way for Thomas, 53, to cleanup up storm debris given his disability.

Dozens of tree limbs, once scattered on his front and backyards and the fence, was neatly stacked into a pile near the road.

"They had a big mess over there and they were working on that and they came and asked me if I needed any help and I told them yes I did," said Thomas.

He gladly welcomed a local church group that happened to be removing debris in the area, help him with his home.

A task that would've taken him weeks to do, took them one hour.

"It helped me a lot because I couldn't go no where and dig it out no time soon," said Thomas.

Storm victims like Thomas said volunteers reacted quickly to help.

"Come together and fix up after the storm. I think it's very good for us," said Thomas.

And a good start to getting things back to normal in the good life city.

Thomas also had his power restored this afternoon around 3 p.m. on Monday

