Car dealership issues challenge for other south GA businesses

A South Georgia car dealership is challenging other businesses to step up and help the community back on its feet after Monday's storm.

Miracle Kia and Miracle Toyota have donated $5,000 to the Albany Museum of Art, to help in their rebuilding.

The Museum was heavily damaged by the storm.

They will also donate $50 for every car they sell this month and they are challenging other businesses to step up.

"We not only want to challenge people to donate finances or resources, but we want them to donate their time. To get out in the community and show that we care. That we are not just here to sell a car. That we actually care about the community as a whole," said Miracle Kia and Miracle Toyota General Manager Blake Scott.

Miracle Kia and Toyota officials said that the arts are critical to Albany's development, and they are challenging other business owners to sponsor the community's recovery.

