Shabazz feeds first responders

A popular East Albany restaurant served hot meals to first responders Monday night.

Shabazz Fish Supreme cooked up hot plates for first responders.

They enjoyed a hamburger, fries and a drink.

Staff said they wanted to give first responders a hot meal for all their work during the storm aftermath.

"It feels rewarding that we can come together as a community as an entity of this community and be a blessing and give back to our community. And our first responders are an integral part of our community so that's the least we felt we could do," said Manager Nicole Crawford.

Shabazz staff said first responders were grateful for their meals.

