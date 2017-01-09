Albany non profit, local business team up to help storm victims

Women to Women United plans to deliver items to storm victims and drop off at shelters. (Source: WALB)

A non profit and local restaurant teamed up to help feed storm victims Monday afternoon.

Women to Women United partnered with Maryland Fried Chicken to hand out food to those in need.

They gave out hotdogs and soup.

They also passed out toiletries and winter clothes and coats.

Organizers said hundreds of people stopped by.

"We just came together to bring help to the community and the need especially in this area because other areas were getting help except in this area," said Nicole Randle.

Any items that were leftover, Women to Women United plans to deliver to storm victims and drop off at the shelter.

