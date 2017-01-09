DCSS superintendent to retire at the end of the year

The Dougherty County School System Superintendent Dr. David Mosely has announced his retirement at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

According to DCSS Mosely will resign his position for health and family reasons.

After a 50 year career, Mosely came out of retirement in 2014 to become the superintendent and turn the school system around.

Working in Dougherty County has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career," said Dr. Mosely. " I'm proud of the work we've been able to do to give the students and the community a system they can be proud of."

Mosely served as superintendent in six different Georgia school districts.

He retired from the Glynn County School System in 1999 after 34 years of full time service in public education.

