Albany Museum of Art heavily damaged, but rebounding

It could be several months before the Albany Museum of Art will be back open.

The building is currently being repaired, and they are completely renovating.

There was a lot of damage to the building, so it will have to be stripped down to its beams.

All of the art was saved thanks to staff, volunteers and trustees.

They were sent to museums in Atlanta and Chicago.

Officials said being able to serve the community is important to them.

"It's what we're all about. Programming that keeps what the museum does relevant, helps educate this community, helps bring them joy and inspiration, and we definitely want to continue to do that even if the museum isn't open," said Executive Director, Paula Williams. "So many volunteers have called me. So many members and friends of the museum who grew up there...gets me kind of choked up too but yeah. It's been an important part of this community."

They added that the auditorium suffered little to no damage, but they said the cleanup will be a big process.

