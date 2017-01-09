DCSS teacher asks commission to move meeting time

A teacher with DCSS is asking that the county commission move its meeting time. (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty County teacher took advantage of his school being closed this week to make a special request to county leaders.

Nels Akerson, a third grade teacher at Alice Coachman, asked the county commission to move its meeting time.

Right now, the county commission meets when local schools are in session.

"The county commission currently meets at 10 a.m. Monday mornings, and not everyone in the county can come to those meetings. And there are many citizens who are concerned about what is happening in their community and I believe they would like to have their voices heard," explained Akerson.

Akerson's elementary school is closed until January 17th due to the storms, and he said that is the only reason why he was able to make the 10 a.m. meeting.

