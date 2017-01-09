State rep. reelected as Speaker of the House

State Representative David Ralston of District 7 in Fannin County has been reelected as Speaker of the House. (Source: WALB)

New senators and state reps were sworn in on Mondya as the Georgia General Assembly kicked off. (Source: WALB)

Monday's first day of the House of Representatives session consisted mostly of nominations and elections.

Ralston is the 73rd Speaker of the House, and has served in that post since 2010.

Representative Jan Jones of District 47 was also re-elected as Speaker pro tempore.

Newly elected state senators and representatives took their oaths of office on Monday as well.

