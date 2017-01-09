Suspect identified in I-75 chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in the chase that led to I-75 being shut down Sunday evening and ended in an arrest.

Erin Sean Hogue, 26, of Jacksonville, FL refused to stop when Ashburn police tried to pull him over on the southbound side of the interstate.

The GBI said that the chase started around 5 p.m. and continued into Cook County when Georgia State Patrol used a maneuver to immobilize his vehicle near mile marker 40.

According to officials, when law enforcement tried to remove Hogue from his vehicle, he showed them that he had a handgun and a Turner County deputy fired his weapon.

The Lowndes County Sheriff said that tear gas was used to apprehend Hogue, he was then taken into custody and treated for a non-life threatening injury at Tift Regional Medical Center.

The GBI is asking that anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Office at (229) 896-7471 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.

The GBI is continuing its independent investigation into what happened during the incident, once it is complete, it will be handed over the Cook County District Attorney's Office for review.

