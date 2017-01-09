Former VSU student arrested after warrant issued for probation violation

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Eric Sheppard was arrested in Texas for harassing communications. (Source: Lowndes Co. SO)

The former VSU student that made national headlines when he walked on a flag and was arrested for bringing a gun to campus was wanted for probation violation Monday.

Sheriff Paulk said Sheppard was picked up late Monday afternoon in Cobb County.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Eric Sheppard was arrested in Texas for harassing communications.

It wasn't immediately clear when the incident happened, but Sheppard bonded out.

Officials were searching for him in Atlanta, where he was supposed to be staying by court order.

He will be transported to Lowndes County Jail.

