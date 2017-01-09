Former VSU student arrested after warrant issued for probation violation

Folks in Moultrie will be able to enjoy fresh strawberries a little bit longer this year. Farmers at Ochlocknee Ridge Farms said the season is normally 12 weeks.More >>
Downtown shops and restaurants are getting ready for the spring fling festival that starts tomorrow. Main Street department staff said that the festival brings in about 7,000 people each year.More >>
Colquitt Regional employees are celebrating this week after receiving an A score for Hospital Safety.More >>
One hundred percent of students graduating from Southern Regional Technical College will find careers right away according to career services staff at the college.More >>
When WALB's news team takes to the airwaves this afternoon at 5:30 in Moultrie, viewers will see a different look on the news set. The desk we're unveiling was inspired by Georgia's past.More >>
