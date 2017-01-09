Gaines attends first meeting as commissioner - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Gaines attends first meeting as commissioner

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
Gloria Gaines (center) (Source: WALB) Gloria Gaines (center) (Source: WALB)
County commissioners (Source: WALB) County commissioners (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A newly sworn-in county commissioner attended her first meeting Monday as Dougherty County officials got a break-down on storm recovery efforts.

District Five Commissioner Gloria Gaines says she has toured the devastation across the county, and says recovering from the widespread damage requires 'immediate and long-term attention.'

"It has been devastating over the last week to see the impact to our community and I hope that we as a body will continue to do what we can to help our citizens recover from this devastation," Gaines said.  

Gaines, who beat incumbent Harry James to regain her former seat, says she is grateful to the citizens for putting their trust in her, and hopes to meet their expectations.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.40".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.40".

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-04-12 22:50:27 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast April 12-13, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast April 12-13, 2017

    More >>

  • Easter hunt inspires future career, brings joy to children

    Easter hunt inspires future career, brings joy to children

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-04-12 22:49:16 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A group of South Georgia middle school students brought some early Easter joy to some younger children with special needs. 

    More >>

    A group of South Georgia middle school students brought some early Easter joy to some younger children with special needs. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly