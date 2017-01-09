Gaines attends first meeting as commissioner

A newly sworn-in county commissioner attended her first meeting Monday as Dougherty County officials got a break-down on storm recovery efforts.

District Five Commissioner Gloria Gaines says she has toured the devastation across the county, and says recovering from the widespread damage requires 'immediate and long-term attention.'

"It has been devastating over the last week to see the impact to our community and I hope that we as a body will continue to do what we can to help our citizens recover from this devastation," Gaines said.

Gaines, who beat incumbent Harry James to regain her former seat, says she is grateful to the citizens for putting their trust in her, and hopes to meet their expectations.

