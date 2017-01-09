FEMA experts will assess Albany storm damage Tuesday

The federal government is hearing the pleas from Albany, as emergency officials estimate the damage from Monday night's storm is across some 32-square miles in the county. Six FEMA teams will be in Albany Wednesday to evaluate the damage.



And, Monday, the county's emergency management agency was out surveying the community, and gathering damage estimates ahead of the meeting.

The federal threshold is $13.6 million of uninsured losses. EMA Director Ron Rowe says the city and county costs alone; this does not include private residential and commercial losses, is already at $16 million and climbing.

Dougherty County's Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and Mayor Dorothy Hubbard say GEMA officials have expedited FEMA's visit, after seeing the damage Sunday. "It is massive. We need federal dollars. We need federal help," said Cohilas. "We need FEMA funds, we need federal tax dollars here to help these people. We have people that are hurting. We have people that are in houses without power, people who are cold, people who have logs on their home, trees on their home."

Fifty police officers from the state have come into Dougherty County to help secure neighborhoods, with many citizens choosing not to leave their homes for fear of looting.

Cohilas says that GEMA officials recognized that the damage in Dougherty County is far beyond local and state resources.

