Gov. Deal to tour impacted areas of Albany Tuesday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Gov. Deal to tour impacted areas of Albany Tuesday

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Governor Nathan Deal  (Source: WALB) Governor Nathan Deal  (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The governor will be visiting Albany Tuesday in the early afternoon to see the damage from last week's storm.

While he is here, he will met with local officials to discuss the progress and the damage.

Earlier today, he extended the time line for state aid in the recovery process.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.40".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.40".

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-04-12 22:50:27 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast April 12-13, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast April 12-13, 2017

    More >>

  • Easter hunt inspires future career, brings joy to children

    Easter hunt inspires future career, brings joy to children

    Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-04-12 22:49:16 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A group of South Georgia middle school students brought some early Easter joy to some younger children with special needs. 

    More >>

    A group of South Georgia middle school students brought some early Easter joy to some younger children with special needs. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly