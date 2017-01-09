YMCA extends Holiday Camp for kids

Good news for working parents! The Albany Area YMCA is extending their Holiday Camp hours to keep your kids occupied while schools are still closed.

The Holiday Camp is for kids ages 5 to 13. The Y's childcare classrooms, kitchens, and gymnasiums were completely UN-damaged following last week's storms.

They plan to extend the childcare until Dougherty County Schools resume, on Tuesday, January 17th.

"We've had quite a few kids come in. They're always welcome to just do drop ins by the day, we can do a weekly rate, either one is fine," said Tami Pursley, Chief Development Officer.

The Holiday Camp is offered Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA Central Facility at 1701 Gillionville Road in Albany.

Both members and non-members are welcome, and financial assistance is available.



