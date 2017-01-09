Hot meals by the hundreds made for Albany storm victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hot meals by the hundreds made for Albany storm victims

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Second Harvest delivers 600 meals a day (Source: WALB) Second Harvest delivers 600 meals a day (Source: WALB)
Eliza McCall Second Harvest Chief Marketing Officer (Source: WALB) Eliza McCall Second Harvest Chief Marketing Officer (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Six hundred hot meals were delivered today throughout areas in Albany affected by last week's storms. Staff members from Second Harvest dropped off the meals at Avalon United Methodist Church this afternoon.

Red Cross Volunteers loaded the meals into their vehicles and handed them out to folks in the Turner Field area.

The Red Cross is working with Second Harvest through Thursday to collect meals for storm victims. They are handling 600 per day.

Second Harvest Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall says they've been working with other agencies as well to reach out to victims.

"We're providing snacks, and water, blankets, MREs, those sorts of things to our partner agencies who are then distributing those, working with the Red Cross and places like that.  So we will need to replenish our shelves when this is all over," Eliza McCall Second Harvest Chief Marketing Officer.       

Many of Second Harvest's staff members remain without power as well, but that didn't stop them from doing the work and making sure other areas are taken care of. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

