City leaders update storm recovery

Officials with the city of Albany are gathering at the Law Enforcement Center, in downtown Albany, to give their latest information on Albany storm recovery, at 2:00PM.

WALB's Caitlyn Chastain will be there to cover the meeting, and will live stream it on her Facebook page.

Click HERE to see the video. or HERE.

We will share that video on the WALB News 10 page as well.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.