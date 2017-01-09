Albany YMCA continues with storm relief efforts

Guests will receive comfort kits provided by the American Red Cross. (Source:WALB)

The Albany YMCA is working to help those affected by last week’s storm while trying to patch up the damage it sustained last week too.

The YMCA at 1701 Gillionville Road is continuing to offer free showers.

They’re also offering comfort kits, provided by the Red Cross, that include washcloths, shampoo, and other toiletries. Guests are encouraged to bring their own towels.

Last week’s storm left the YMCA without power and in need of several repairs.

Most activities have returned to the branch this week, including basketball which begins Monday night. Some activities are still unavailable though.

“[We’re] working on recovering the Men’s and Women’s Health Center and the pool unfortunately still remains closed,” Albany YMCA Chief Development Officer Tami Pursley said.

