The Lord's Pantry reopens after last week's storm

The Lord's Pantry is located at 219 W. Society Avenue in Albany. (Source:WALB)

The Lord's Pantry offers food and clothes to those in need. (Source:WALB)

The Lord’s Pantry reopened its doors this morning for the first time after last week’s storm.

The building lost power last week and had to shut down for several days.

Power was restored last Friday and the building opened for residents earlier this morning.

The Lord’s Pantry offers food and clothing to those in need.

Organizers said they’re happy to be back to serving the community.

“We open the doors and we serve people year-round, in the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter. This is the first time that we’ve had to close down though because we lost power,” Board President Tom Wilburn said.

The Lord’s Pantry is open Monday through Friday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

For those looking to help, you can drop off food, clothing, or monetary donations at The Lord’s Pantry located at 219 West Society Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.