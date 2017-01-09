EMA Director gives damage estimate

Estimates cost of storm to Albany and Dougherty County, according to EMA Director Ron Rowe is in excess of $16 million.

Rowe says this is just city and county property only, and does not include residential and commercial damage. There has been overwhelming residential damage, and some commercial damage, he said..

This is above and beyond what it would cost to operate normally. This is overtime, equipment, and more.

The Albany Fire Chief and EMA Director told the county commission that damage is so "widespread," that it is visible at "any corner you see."

Storm damage is spread across 32 square miles in Dougherty County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.