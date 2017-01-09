Dublin VA hosts Veterans Job Fair

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will host a job fair Thursday, January 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose is to connect potential employers and veterans looking for jobs. The location is the medical center’s auditorium, and includes a diverse array of employers from middle Georgia.

Event coordinator and VA vocational rehabilitation specialist Gloria Smith said that the purpose of the event is to get veterans and potential employers together so that veterans can get back to work.

"Our job fair brings together our community partners for the purpose of educating, empowering, and employing our veterans. One of our veterans’ most important needs is to be gainfully employed, so partnering with local employers is critical," Smith said.

Organizations as Flexsteel, Coca Cola, Georgia Department of Corrections, Volunteers of America, Chick-Fil-A, GEICO, and many others will be on hand.

All potential employers of veterans to contact VA and consider putting veterans to work.

"Veterans not only bring some of the highest quality technical skills to organizations, they have the discipline and work ethic to make them invaluable team members. By employing a veteran, you not only gain a skilled employee, you honor America’s heroes. That deal is hard to beat!,"Smith said.

For more information, or to participate in this or future VA job fairs, contact Gloria Smith at Gloria.Smith5@va.gov or 478-272-1210 ext. 3579.

The Dublin VA is located at 1826 Veterans Blvd., Dublin, Ga. 31021.

