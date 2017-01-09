UPDATE: Police speak with man in connection with December homici - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Police speak with man in connection with December homicide

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Albany Police Department) (Source: Albany Police Department)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department are speaking with a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in December.

They were looking for Dangelo Gulley.

Police said they are only looking to question Gulley.

