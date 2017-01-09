UPDATE: Police speak with man in connection with December homicide

There are only a handful of venomous snakes common in South Georgia, like rattlesnakes. Most snakes you will come across are non-venomous. And, native snakes are NOT aggressive.More >>
There are only a handful of venomous snakes common in South Georgia, like rattlesnakes. Most snakes you will come across are non-venomous. And, native snakes are NOT aggressive.More >>
The grand jury, consisting of up to 23 Irwin County residents, went into the courtroom around 9:30 this morning. They found that there is enough evidence to indict Ryan Duke on burglary, aggravated assault, felony murder, malice murder, and concealing a death.More >>
The grand jury, consisting of up to 23 Irwin County residents, went into the courtroom around 9:30 this morning. They found that there is enough evidence to indict Ryan Duke on burglary, aggravated assault, felony murder, malice murder, and concealing a death.More >>
Albany State University is focusing heavily on recruitment as the university works to battle declining enrollment numbers following the school's recent consolidation with Darton State University.More >>
Albany State University is focusing heavily on recruitment as the university works to battle declining enrollment numbers following the school's recent consolidation with Darton State University.More >>
Lee County leaders voted to take measures to protect the county from hackers.More >>
Lee County leaders voted to take measures to protect the county from hackers.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety officers have arrested a man they said is a drug dealer, who has been under investigation for several months.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety officers have arrested a man they said is a drug dealer, who has been under investigation for several months.More >>