DAY 7: Recovery efforts continue one week after storm

Albany city officials have been working hard to get power back up and running in areas around the community.

The most up to date outage map is below.

Albany outage map:

Get more information on the city's storm relief efforts on the City of Albany's website.

Information on relief efforts has been made available by city officials.

Governor Nathan Deal extended the State of Emergency in the counties affected by the storm and is expected to tour areas impact by the storm on Tuesday.

First responders are asking people to refrain from putting out their own cones to barricade the roads. EMA officials will deploy them as necessary.

They also ask residents to refrain from putting trash in the debris piles as it makes it more difficult for the city to pick clean them up.

Here's what you need to know a week after the storm:

City/Red Cross Shelter Albany Civic Center (125), 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany. 229-483-6226

Federal Assistance In order for the city and county to qualify for federal assistance, uninsured and underinsured damages must be documented. FEMA officials will be in the area on Wednesday to assess the damage. The community's help is needed to capture the full scope of structural and/or personal property damages in the area. You can complete the online survey to report property damage for commercial and/or residential properties by clicking here or call the Emergency Operations Center for more information at 229-483-6229. (Sheds and automobiles are items excluded from coverage.) City officials say the survey is very important and poses a major impact on whether or not the SWGA area will qualify for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If the total uninsured damages reach a threshold of $14 million dollars, then the area may qualify for FEMA funding.

Road Closures Officials reported that all traffic signals are now operational. 17 roads in the community remain closed (not including alleys). 62 roads were cleared and reopened on Saturday.

Public Safety Albany firefighters began performing welfare checks in storm impacted areas on Sunday. Officials will knock on doors to insure residents inside damaged structures are fine, and if they have an alternative to their living situation. Fire officials expect to continue to survey damaged areas and conduct welfare checks until the middle of the upcoming week. Welfare checks for residents are a top priority. 24 officers will work overnight patrol of the Lake Park, Rawson Circle, and the Cromartie Beach areas between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.



Damage and clean up report Significant progress has been made to restore power to the areas that are still without power. City officials report approximately 2,500 homes are still without power. There are now only 15 lift stations without power. Officials say an estimated 1,500 commercial and residential properties were affected with varying amounts of storm damage. An additional 108 line workers were brought in to assist in the restoration effort, bringing the total numbers of line workers to 340 with equipment and rolling stock. 28,000 cubic yards of debris have been collected by crews, which officials say is less than 3%. An estimated 300 homes sustained severe damage and have meters and service poles that were separated from the buildings. Officials urge affected residents to contact an electrician to repair the meter in order for their power to be restored. A map of areas without power will be placed on the city website and social media pages with daily updates. WALB will include a link to this map when it becomes available.

There is one 24 hour shelter, the Albany Civic Center, which is set up for 125 people. Visitors need to bring their own belongings, including pillows and blankets, medications, etc. No pets are allowed, and people who are bed-ridden or need constant medical attention cannot be accommodated. There will be limited medical staff on hand.

Saturday night there were 14 shelters open with 116 guests.

The Dougherty Co. School System has delayed opening until Tuesday, January 17.

Officials ask residents to not co-mingle household trash and landfill waste within the curbside storm debris. It is also advised to be aware of hanging limbs or wires that may fall due to strong winds and clean-up efforts.

The Property Damage Information Survey was created to capture the full scope of structural and/or personal property damages in an effort to seek federal assistance. 972 surveys were completed by the time of the city press conference on Sunday.

Find additional information on what local businesses and other organizations are providing resources by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.