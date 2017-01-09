Survey says: Georgia among top states in race equality, relations

We are one week away from Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Some surveys show that almost half of American voters expect Donald Trump’s presidential triumph to worsen race relations.

With those factors in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub have taken a look at 2017's States with the Most Racial Progress, and released a survey.



WalletHub’s analysts measured the gaps between blacks and whites in 16 key indicators of equality and integration, for each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The data set ranges from “median annual income ” to “standardized test scores” to “voter turnout.”



This report examines the differences between only blacks and whites in light of the high-profile police-brutality incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who played a prominent role in the Civil Rights Movement to end segregation and discrimination against blacks.



Racial Progress* in Georgia (1=Most Progress, 25=Avg.)

3rd – Change in Median Annual Income Gap

14th – Change in Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap

7th – Change in Home ownership Rate Gap

5th – Change in Poverty Rate Gap

4th – Change in Business Ownership Rate Gap

7th – Change in Gap in % of Residents with at Least a High School Diploma

16th – Change in Gap in % of Residents with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

8th – Change in Standardized-Test Scores Gap

10th – Change in Voter Turnout Gap (2012 Presidential Election)

*All of the above comparisons refer to the gaps between whites and blacks over time.



You can CLICK HERE or the full report.



Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.