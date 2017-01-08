Albany officials urge residents without power to utilize shelters

Some without power in Albany are deciding not to go to shelters despite dangerously frigid temperatures.

"So, a lot of people have cut us down. We ask can we stay at your house and they turned us down. So, we have to stay in the cold and wrap up with a lot of warm clothes," said resident Marquita Wimberly.

On Sunday night, officials urged residents to stay out of the cold.

Public health workers warn that hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning can become problems for people braving the elements or trying to heat their own homes.

Residents like Wimberly, who now has power, said that she avoided shelters because she was concerned about her health, as someone who is pregnant.

Red Cross organizers said that the facilities are meant to prevent many of the dangers people may come across without power.

"Albany police department has two officers at each shelter. They've increased security presence around the areas the shelters are in. We have nurses there. We have hot meals," explained Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker.

The two Red Cross shelters in Albany provided a safe refuge for 72 people overnight last night.

